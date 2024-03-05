New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Top Congress leadership is likely to deliberate and finalise the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when the party's central election committee meets here on March 7.

So far, the BJP has taken a headway by declaring 195 party candidates even when the election dates are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

Congress sources said the party is likely to declare its first list of candidates soon to enable the candidate to start their poll campaign.

Several states have already held meetings of their respective screening committees and have forwarded the list of candidates for seats in their states.

Also Read | Indian Army Doctors Give New Lease of Life to Eight-Year-Old Boy From Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

These will be finalised by the top party leadership in the central election committee meet. Chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the committee also includes former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and T S Singhdeo, among others.

Meanwhile, the screening committee for Rajasthan met here this afternoon and forwarded the list of party candidates for the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"We had a good meeting. We are finalising the names from various states. A meeting of CEC will be held on March 7 and it is expected that a good number of candidates will be declared after that," Sachin Pilot said after the Rajasthan screening committee meeting.

"It was good meeting and there is a good environment in our support. We are strengthening the INDIA bloc. The alliance has been finalised in some states and in future we will finalise the alliance in some other states as well," he said.

Asked if he would contest the polls, Pilot said the decision to contest or not is taken by the CEC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)