New Delhi, March 5: The Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavna, brought a boy, suffering from a heart ailment and whose family was incapable of affording treatment, from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla to Delhi, where army doctors gave him a new lease of life, an official statement said.

The boy had a critical narrowing of the aorta (blood vessel supplying pure blood to all the parts of the body), resulting in compromised blood supply to a few vital organs of the body as well as reduced function of the heart, as per Defence Ministry statement. Captain Deeksha, Indian Army Doctor Who Served in Quake-Hit Turkey, Posted As Medical Officer With Parachute Regiment (See Pics).

The paediatric cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services successfully performed a high-risk transcatheter (non-surgical) life-saving cardiac procedure on the boy at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here.

This challenging complex procedure was done through a small nick in the groin and involved the implantation of a large stent. It was an extremely life-threatening complicated procedure. However, it went off uneventfully and the child was discharged in just three days post-procedure without even a scar on the body. Gallantry Awards 2024: Army Doctor Gets Kirti Chakra Posthumously for Saving Lives in Fire; Kashmiri Paratrooper for Bravery in Rajouri.

With the collaborative efforts of the Army Hospital (R and R), the Chinar Corps and Dagger Division in J&K, and the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, the boy will now lead a fully normal life in the future.

Expertise in performing such a complex procedure is available only at a few centres in the country, including the Army Hospital (R and R) here, as per the statement.

