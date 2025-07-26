Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra and separately senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Saturday visited the residence of a Gujjar youth who was recently killed here in police firing.

The leaders termed the killing of Pervez Ahmad, a resident of Nikki Tawi in Jammu, on Thursday as unfortunate and supported the demand for a judicial probe into the incident.

Ahmad's killing sparked protests by his community as the family accused police of murdering an "innocent" man in a "staged" encounter.

A magisterial probe has already been ordered, while two policemen involved in the incident are suspended, and an inquiry to be headed by a sub-divisional police officer, Jammu south, is also pending.

Karra was part of a large delegation that included J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, AICC secretary Shah Nawaz Chaudhary and former legislators Ravinder Sharma and Ved Mahajan, who met the bereaved family to express grief over the incident.

"Police have themselves given a clean chit to the victim... In such circumstances, a judicial probe, besides the arrest of culprits, should be ordered and an FIR under relevant provisions should be registered," Karra said.

BJP leader Raina also visited Parvez Ahmed's family and assured them that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits, asserting that nobody was "above the law".

"Our country is run by the law of the land, and if anybody has violated the law, appropriate action will be taken against them," Raina said.

Raina added that he supported a judicial probe and police SIT into the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Ahmad Rana also met the family members of Ahmad on Saturday.

