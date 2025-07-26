Mumbai, July 26: A bomb threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday evening triggered a high-level security response. However, police said nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the premises. Senior Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT told ANI, "As per the SOP, concerned teams were called, and a search operation was carried out. With the help of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, we searched the entire station. Nothing suspicious was found. We've registered a case at Mumbai's Colaba Police station, and the call regarding the bomb threat had come from Assam. Further investigation into the case is underway."

The threat was received via a phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. The caller claimed that a bomb would be planted at CSMT station, prompting immediate action from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress. CSMT Bomb Threat: Man Makes Threatening Call About RDX Being Placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Turns Out Hoax; Police Launch Hunt for Caller.

Meanwhile, a similar hoax threat was reported earlier this week at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. On July 22, a threatening email was received, following which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated. Mumbai Airport Hoax Bomb Threat: Police Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call at CSMT, Probe Launched To Trace Caller.

In a statement, the airport spokesperson said, "Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific. CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols."

"After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added.

