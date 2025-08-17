Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Ahead of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that he has no trust in constitutional institutions.

Dy CM Pathak claimed that Congress is on the "verge of extinction".

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are completely misguided. They have missed the mark. They have no trust in constitutional institutions... There will be no one left even to take the name of the Congress party. The Congress party is on the verge of extinction due to its misdeeds," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying they are "walking the path of Kans" and their defeat is certain, just like Lord Krishna defeated Kans.

Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "These people are walking the path of Kans. On the occasion of Janmashtami, I would say that Krishna destroyed Kans. There are some Kans here too, and on the occasion of Janmashtami, their destruction is certain."

Meanwhile, Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to stop the 'looting' by the Election Commission.

He added that Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect the Constitution, support farmers, and create jobs for the youth.

Addressing reporters, Pappu Yadav said, "...Rahul Gandhi has walked 10,000 km to become the voice of the people of India; he speaks for the youth. Rahul Gandhi has set out to protect the Constitution, not for political gains or losses. Rahul Gandhi has set out to eliminate hatred, stop the looting by the Election Commission, for the welfare of farmers, and for the employment of the youth."

Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged "vote theft", will begin from Sasaram.

Senior RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, are also set to participate. (ANI)

