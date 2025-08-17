Mumbai, August 17: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 30-year-old allegedly died after she accidentally fell from an express train in Roha. The alleged incident occurred at around 6 PM on Wednesday evening, August 13, when the deceased woman fell from the Mumbai-Mangaluru Matsyagandha Express near Gove village in Roha taluka.

It is reported that the incident took place when the express train was passing through the Kolad section. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased woman was identified as Savita Hiralal Makhwana, a resident of Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar. Soon after she fell off the train, Savita suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Mumbai Horror: Man Falls on Railway Tracks After Being Kicked During Argument, 3 Arrested.

After being alerted, officials of Kolad police and a rescue team reached the spot and recovered her body. Later, Savita's body was sent to the sub-district hospital in Roha for a post-mortem. Following this, the police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident.

During the investigation, Savita's parents told cops she was travelling to Mangaluru for a job. It is learnt that Makhwana was at the train's door and fell on the tracks after losing her balance. "The train attendant saw her fall and pulled the emergency chain," SG Bhojkar, the case's investigating officer, said. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Persons Killed, 6 Injured After Falling off Overcrowded Moving Train in Thane.

