Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) The Congress leaders and workers on Monday held protests across Telangana against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Scores of Congress activists held an agitation at Moosarambagh cross roads in Hyderabad, while District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nayini Rajender Reddy led a protest at Hanamkonda near Warangal, a party release said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president and former MP Mallu Ravi and other leaders attended a 'Satyagraha' protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at MG Road at Secunderabad, here.

CPI national secretary K Narayana expressed solidarity with the protesting Congress activists at Mahabubabad following an appeal by AICC Adivasi Congress vice chairman Bellayya Naik, a Congress release said.

The Congress leaders in Telangana held a day-long dharna on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan here, Congress headquarters in the State, to protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the lower house.

Gandhi was disqualified on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

