Mumbai, March 27: A mall in Hyderabad was allegedly fined Rs 50,000 for illegally charging parking fees at its premises. The incident came to light when the EV&DM wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine on Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally.

The Manjeera mall was reportedly fined Rs 50,000 for collecting parking fees from a customer. The mall reportedly violated the norms of the Government Order that were issued back in 2018 by the state government. According to a report in the Times of India, the state government's order has put a restriction on the collection of parking fees by commercial establishments. Hyderabad Man With 117 Challans of Rs 29,720 Pending Against His Two-Wheeler Caught By Traffic Police, Vehicle Seized.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) received a complaint on their app. Officials said that a complainant submitted the parking ticket issued by the commercial establishment on the app.

Following this, the CEC verified and found that parking fees were being collected by the management of the mall. Post which, the EV&DM issued a fine of Rs 50,000 on the mall. Traffic Challans Payment Worth Over Rs 42,000 Pending, Hyderabad Man Flees Again.

In a separate incident, the EV&DM of GHMC received a complaint about encroachment in the Jubilee Hills Co-Operative House Building Society. After doing the necessary verification, the enforcement agency teams demolished the encroachments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).