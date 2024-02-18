Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the farmers' protest around the Delhi borders, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday referred to the Centre's promise of doubling farmers' income and increasing MSP and asked whether there was a bigger lie than this?

Addressing a press conference here today, Sidhu said that everything has increased today, except the income of farmers.

"The identity of Punjab is farming. The government is formed with their (farmers) votes, and today they are wandering here and there on the streets. I am saying directly that the Centre has cheated us. They made commercial laws on agriculture and ran their own narrative. Whenever there is an agricultural revolution in the country, it arises from Punjab and Haryana," he said.

"Kasmein, vade, pyaar, wafa, sab baatein hai baaton ka kya. (What about oaths, promises, love and loyalty?) Farmers' income will be doubled, and MSP will be increased. Is there any bigger lie in the world than this?" he added.

The Congress leader further pointed out that edible oil, which was priced at Rs 77, has now become priced at Rs 210.

"The price of mustard oil doubled, and the price of gas cylinders skyrocketed. The prices of everything increased, but the income of farmers did not change. When inflation increases, it does not affect the rich but benefits them greatly. Directly or indirectly, 50 per cent people are employed in agriculture. If the country has to progress, then it will be from this sector, not from the service or manufacturing sector," he said.

The Punjab Congress leader asserted that the people of Punjab have brought glory to the country in every field. Even at the time of independence struggle, the Punjabis have been on front. But still, the entire industrial package goes to states like Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Why are you discriminating against us?

Earlier today, the Union Home Ministry imposed a temporary ban on internet services in seven districts of Punjab until February 24.

Patiala district, SAS Nagar, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mansa, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib are the districts where the order has come into effect.

Ahead of the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the agitated farmers, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said that he hopes that both parties come out with a unified solution.

In response to a query about his position on the upcoming fourth round of talks between the farmers and the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I hope they reach a solution." (ANI)

