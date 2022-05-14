Udaipur (Rajasthan), May 14 (PTI) The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' here, party leader K Raju said.

Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana Pray at Hanuman Temple in Delhi for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Ouster.

He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

Also Read | NTPC Starts Commercial Operation of First Part of 56 MW Kawas Solar Power Project.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)