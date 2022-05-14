New Delhi, May 14: The government-run NTPC Limited on Saturday said it has started commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV project in Surat district of Gujarat.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 14.05.2022," NTPC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. NTPC Inks Pact with Gujarat Gas Limited to Blend Green Hydrogen in PNG.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54616.68 MW. Further, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68981.68 and 68321.68 MW respectively, NTPC said.

