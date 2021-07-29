New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry announced immediately," the notice of Congress MP reads.

Also, Congress Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to meet at its Parliamentary Party office today, in view of the ongoing monsoon session.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

On July 18, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had reconstituted the party's parliamentary hierarchy in both houses, "to facilitate and ensure the effective functioning".

The monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on July 19 and will continue till August 13. (ANI)

