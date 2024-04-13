New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

