Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Odisha unit of the Youth Congress Sunday said it will take the agitation demanding the sacking of a state minister, for his alleged links with the prime accused in the murder case of a woman teacher, to the national capital and submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Odisha YC president Srmruti Ranjan Lenka said party activists will hit the streets in Delhi for three days beginning November 9 to mount pressure on the Odisha Government for dismissal of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra.

The party is also demanding bringing the minister under the purview of investigation in the murder case.

Lenka said the workers of the Odisha Youth Congress will stage a demonstration in front of the office of the Delhi Resident Commissioner on November 9 and 10.

The party activists will also protest against the Odisha minister at Jantar Mantar on November 11, Lenka said.

Before shifting the focus to Delhi, the YC members will stage a dharna for two nights on November 6 and 7 in front of Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar demanding justice for the deceased teacher's family.

On November 8, the protesters will meet Governor Ganeshi Lal and submit a memorandum addressing it to the President, he said.

The YC's announcement came on the day when BJP activists led by the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra held a demonstration in Patel Chowk in Delhi, a statement issued the state unit of the saffron party said here.

Two party MLAs from Odisha, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Brahmagiri) and Jayant Sarangi (Puri) were among those who joined the protest, attended by several Non-Resident Odias (NROs) living in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the BJP activists staged agitations in many places of the state demanding Mishra's resignation.

The 24-year-old teacher of a private school at Mahalaing in Kalahandi district went missing on October 8 and the body was traced on October 19.

The police have arrested two persons, including the prime accused, who is also the president of the managing committee of the school.

