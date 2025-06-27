New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said that the Congress is behind all the violations of India's Constitution since independence and asked the party to apologise for its Emergency-era atrocities on people instead of resorting to diversion.

The issue before the country is the violation of people's fundamental rights by the Congress government during the Emergency, said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

His attack on the opposition party came following its condemnation of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole's comments that there should be a reconsideration on the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' added to the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency as these were not part of its original version drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Trivedi said, "The BJP has been raising the issue of flagrant violations of people's fundamental rights and atrocities committed by the Congress government during the Emergency, and has demanded an apology from the Congress. But the party is not ready to apologise and is instead diverting the issue."

He added, "It is the Congress which is behind every act of tampering with the Constitution and its spirit in the last over 70 years. The Congress must apologise instead of spreading confusion."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the mask of the RSS has come off again as it wants "Manusmriti" and not the Constitution, targeting the Hindutva organisation over Hosabale's comments.

