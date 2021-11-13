New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Claiming the national capital has become a "gas chamber" due to rising pollution, the Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "rise from their slumber" and take immediate corrective measures.

The Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 500 or more in most places and the Central Pollution Control Board had on Friday night advised the people Delhi-NCR to limit outdoor activities.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The central pollution watchdog has advised people to avoid going outdoors and directed government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent in view of severe air pollution as the national capital recorded its worst AQI of this season on Friday.

"It is a gas chamber, where it is like smoking a hundred cigarettes a day just by breathing outside. I wish that those sitting in the citadels of powers, one at Delhi and one at the Centre listen to the yearning cry of our environment, our next generations, all our citizens, even of birds, who are all dying, who are falling," he told reporters.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

The Congress leader said both Modi and Kejriwal were "actually committing a crime" by not taking adequate corrective measures.

"(Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) Ji and (his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal) Khattar saheb are also equally culpable for the kind of AQI level that exists in the city.

"I thank the Supreme Court for sitting today on a holiday to at least wake up Modi ji and Kejriwal ji as also Yogi ji and Khattar saheb from their slumber," Surjewala said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced a slew of measures, including the closure of schools and colleges for a week, work from home for government officials and ban on construction activities, after an angry Supreme Court termed the rise in pollution as an "emergency situation" and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Kejriwal, who held an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers and departments concerned to tackle rising air pollution, said that his government will present a proposal for lockdown before the apex court after discussions with the Centre, the CPCB and other agencies.

On Saturday, Delhi's air quality remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day with the 24-hour average air quality index being recorded at 437, a marginal improvement from the day before.

The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was no better at 441, 441, 423, 464 and 408, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)