New Delhi, February 27: Congress on Monday petitioned the Election Commission, seeking a re-poll in some polling booths of two assembly seats of Nagaland, citing reports of alleged booth capturing by certain individuals.

In a letter to the Election Commission, AICC in-charge of Nagaland Ajoy Kumar referred to reports in a section of the media about alleged booth capturing and tampering of EVMs in Aolengden and Tizit assembly constituencies. Also Read | Exit Polls Results 2023: BJP To Retain Tripura, Meghalaya Sees Four-Cornered Contest, Say Surveys.

"The issue relates to polling booths being captured by certain individuals; polling agents being forced to vacate their station; and voters being blocked from casting their votes in the respective polling booths in (a) 26 Assembly Constituency – Aolengden and post poll EVMs being tampered in (b) 41 Assembly Constituency – Tizit, during the ongoing day of polling of the Legislative Assembly Elections in Nagaland," Kumar said in the letter. Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023: From Date To Time and Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About Exit Polls Ahead of North East Assembly Election Result.

He claimed that voters in six out of the 17 polling booths in Aolengden could not properly vote for their respective political parties, while the NDPP candidate prevented the voters from entering the polling booths 1, 2 and 3 in Ungama village.

Kumar said voters in Nokyan and Nangtan villages under Tizit assembly seat were not allowed to enter their polling booths. He alleged the Congress candidate had filed a complaint with the returning officer of Tizit assembly seat but no action or investigation has been initiated.

Kumar claimed that certain individuals have been tampering with post-polled EVM machines in Jakoba village at Tizit. Kumar urged the Commission to take action against those capturing polling booths and direct re-polling in the said polling booths.

