Kolkata, February 27: The voting for the Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 is being held today, February 27. Earlier polls were also held in Tripura on February 16. After the polling ends today, the assembly elections 2023 will conclude and all eyes will be on the north east assembly election results to be declared on March 2. However, people are also eagerly waiting for the exit poll results and predictions, which will be out on the evening of February 27.

Several media organisations along with agencies will broadcast exit poll results today for Assembly Elections 2023 in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. It is important to note that exit poll results will only be published after voting ends. Here we take a look at when and where to watch exit poll results. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: CM Neiphiu Rio Casts His Vote in Kohima Distirct (See Pics).

Exit Poll Results 2023: Date and Time

Exit polls will only be released today, February 27 after 7 pm after the voting ends in Meghalaya and Nagaland. This is in accordance to the directives by the Election Commission of India. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: First Five Early Voters Receive Mementos to Encourage Early Voting.

Exit Poll Results 2023: When and Where to Watch

Several television media organisations will broadcast the exit polls after the conclusion of polls. India Today-AxisMyIndia, News24-Today’s Chanakya and ABP C-Voter are some of the prominent organisations which are expected to broadcast the exit polls today evening. You can also tune in to Latestly to track the live updates with us.

Furthermore, the live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available for viewers on other news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).