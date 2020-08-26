New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government.

The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi as its members.

Ramesh will be the convenor.

"Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party's stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

