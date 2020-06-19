India News | Cong Will Win One RS Seat from Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Friday said that the party will win a seat to Rajya Sabha from the state.

The comments came after he cast his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal. "It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha Election," he said.

Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha began today. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats). (ANI)

