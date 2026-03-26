New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has alleged that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have an internal alliance, but the people of Punjab have decided to bring the BJP to power.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after addressing a gathering at Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib in Ludhiana district.

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Alleging a covert alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that during elections, both parties support each other.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, and Punjab will not lag behind in this mission."

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He added that the brave people of the state made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working towards fulfilling the vision they had for the country and the state.

He said that Punjab was once the number one state in terms of development, but in recent times, the kind of politics practised has "pushed the youth into the trap of drugs, and the state has lagged behind in development".

He added that the people of Punjab have now understood "the internal understanding between Congress" and the Aam Aadmi Party and said that this time they have decided to place their trust in Prime Minister Modi and the policies of the BJP.

He said that Punjab will once again move forward on the path of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)