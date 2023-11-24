Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Friday six guarantees for Telangana ahead of the state assembly polls.

Speaking at a public rally in Hyderabad, Kharge said, "It is a very important election. It is a big fight against injustice. We have to fight. The entire Hyderabad is in the hands of the land mafia, sand mafia and mine mafia."

Following the 'Karnataka model' of campaigning after its massive win in the state, Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is also among the promises under this scheme.

The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly.

In an attempt to garner votes from farmers, it has announced the Rythu Bharosa scheme which will provide Rs 15,000 per acre annually to farmers and Rs 12,000 annually to agricultural labourers. Also, a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy will also be provided under this scheme.

Under the Yuva Vikasam scheme, a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students' education will be provided and Telangana International Schools will be built in every division of the state.

Land and assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the houses of homeless people in the state have been promised under the Indira Amma Indlu scheme.

250 square yards of land for workers involved in the Telangana movement are also included in the scheme.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP in the November 30 polls. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 3. (ANI)

