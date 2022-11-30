New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed new office-bearers of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee including one senior vice-president, five vice-presidents and 14 general secretaries.

The Goa Congress is headed by Amit Patkar.

Also Read | Bihar Municipal Elections 2022: State Election Commission Announces Schedule for Civic Polls, Check Polling and Result Dates Here.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of office-bearers, chairman of media and communication department and the constitution of the executive committee, political affairs committee and disciplinary action committee of Goa Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect," the party said in an official communication.

While M K Shaikh has been appointed as senior vice-president of the Goa Congress, the five vice-presidents are Pramod Salgaonkar, Subash Phaldessai, Tulio D'Souza, Sunil Khawtankar and Vithoba Dessai.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Condoms, Contraceptives Found in Class 10 Students' School Bags During Surprise Check; Cigarettes and Whiteners Also Recovered.

The 14 general secretaries are Everson Vales, Capt Viriato Fernandes, Rajesh Verenkar, Moreno Rebello, Manisha Usgaonkar, Savio D'Souza, Pradip Naik, Srinivas Khalp, Hitendra Yashwant Gaonkar, Joseph Vaz, Vijay Bhike, Varad Mardolkar, Archit Naik and Royla Fernandes.

Orville Dourando has been appointed the treasurer of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, while a 14-member executive committee and a 12-member political affairs committee have also been set up.

Shaikh has been made the chairman of the disciplinary action committee with Augusto M Da Costa, Simran J Gawas and Everson Vales as its members.

Amarnath Panjikar has been appointed as the chairman of the media and communication department, the Congress said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)