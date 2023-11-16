New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed Praveen Chakravarty as chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, replacing party MP Shashi Tharoor.

Chakravarty was the chairman of the Data Analytics Department till now.

Also Read | Punjab Declares Red Alert in All Districts To Minimise Stubble Burning Amid Air Pollution.

"Congress president has appointed Shri Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in an official statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Shashi Tharoor," he said.

Also Read | DDA Housing Scheme: Delhi Development Authority to Offer Over 32,000 Flats Under New Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023.

Tharoor has been heading the party's All India Professionals' Congress for a long time and has since become a regular member of the Congress Working Committee, the top decision-making body of the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)