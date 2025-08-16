New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In a post on X, Kharge wished happiness, prosperity, peace, and well-being for all.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May happiness, prosperity, peace, progress, and well-being fill your lives, that is our wish," the post read.

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his "Baal Leela".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, the President of India, in her message on the eve of Janmashtami, has said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad."

President Murmu added, "The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about the attainment of the ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger." (ANI)

