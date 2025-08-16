Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 17, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, August 16: Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 17? Will Mumbai local train services be affected on Central, Western and other lines? People are looking online to find answers to these questions. The questions come amid the general perception that every Sunday, a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the city. Scroll below to find out the truth as the railways have announced a mega block for Sunday (August 17).

It is worth noting that Sunday's mega block affects local train services in Mumbai; however, more often than not, it does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. According to the announcement, a mega block in Mumbai will be on the Western line on Sunday, August 17. The railways have not announced any Sunday mega block for the Central, Western, Transharbour and Uran lines. Is August 16 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 3rd Saturday Falling on 16th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on August 17? Which Lines Are Affected?

As mentioned above, a mega block on the Western line will be on Sunday, August 17. The Sunday mega block will last five hours on the Up and Down fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations, from 10 AM to 3 PM. Railways said that a Jumbo block of five hours will be taken up on the UP and Down fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Railways also said all UP and Down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali during the block period.

It also said that some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled, while a few Andheri and Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line due to the Sunday mega block on the Western Line on August 17 (Sunday). This means the Sunday mega block of August 17 will be only on the Harbour line. Hence, the answer to the question "Is there a mega block on Sunday, August 17, in Mumbai?" is yes, there is a mega block. Mumbai Rains: Sion and Dadar Railway Stations Submerged As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Leading to Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility; Police Advice People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel (Watch Videos).

However, the answer to the question, "Will Mumbai local train services be affected on Central, Western and other lines?" is that local train services will take a hit on the Western line due to the five-hour jumbo block. That said, local train services in Mumbai will continue to function normally on all the other railway lines.

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 17, and it will affect local train services. Conclusion : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 17. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western line. Full of Trash Clean

