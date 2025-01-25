New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Congress on Saturday approached the Election Commission of India with a complaint of a "defamatory poster" on social media uploaded by AAP against its leaders.

According to the complaint, the ruling party in Delhi targeted its former president Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that on Saturday, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) on its authorised X handle has posted a defamatory picture against various senior Congress Leaders – Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, and Sandip Dikshit," it read.

The post was headlined "Ek akela padega sab par bhaari," and bore a picture of Arvind Kejriwal with the caption 'Kejriwal ki imaandari,' and those of Congress leaders beneath his, captioned "sare beimano par padegi bhaar," the complaint read.

"The post itself is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct as well as the provisions of Representation of Peoples Act 1951. Furthermore Kejriwal has been projected as an honest man and targeting senior Congress leaders such as Gandhi, Maken, and Dikshit are dishonest people.

"It is submitted that the said post is baseless and without any authenticity thereby trying to malign the reputation of senior Congress leaders during the election time. The said post is a malicious attempt for political gains," the complaint stated.

The Congress also highlighted the recent jailing several AAP leaders to claim that the party was anything but honest.

"Hence, it is most respectfully submitted to take appropriate actions to put restraint to such campaign by AAP and orders may be passed to remove the concerned post from their social media handles," it said.

Voting for the Assembly polls will take pace in national capital on February 5, while the counting will be held on February 8.

