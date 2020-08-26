Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Congress Kadapa district vice president Sirigireddy Gangireddy, who was admitted to a private hospital with novel coronavirus disease, was found to have allegedly died by suicide with his body recovered from the railway tracks in Sunnapuralla Palle in Yerraguntla mandal here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said the Congress functionary was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Proddatur town and that his mutilated body was found on the railway track at Sunnapuralla Palli village.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

While speaking to reporters, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy said, "Congress party Kadapa district vice president Sirigireddy Gangireddy's sudden death is very shocking. He was a very active worker, good orator, and good worker for the party. He used to work on labour issues. He was a brave person. But he lost emotional balance after knowing that he is corona positive, and jumped before a train and and died."

"It is very hard to digest that fact. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray that his soul rest in peace. His demise is a great loss to Congress party and labourers," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)