New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): On the third day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of the Chinese army across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and military standoff between the armies of the two countries on the LAC'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A day earlier, he gave the statement in Lok Sabha over the same subject.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue. Congress also walked out from Lok Sabha over the matter.

In his statement, Singh said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a "disregard" of various bilateral agreements between the two countries.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May and China has refused to vacate locations in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region.

Meanwhile, various parties have given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha on several issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MP Nazeer Ahmad Laway on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of MPLADS funds and the poor condition of the national highway from Jammu to Srinagar.

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet had approved the temporary suspension of MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) Funds of MPs for 2020-21 and 2021-22. These funds will be used to strengthen the Government's efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID19 in the country.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed privatisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra and concerns over national security.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce'.

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic'.

Monsoon session of the Parliament began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

