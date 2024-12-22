Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin has strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for their alleged disregard towards the tribal people of the Northeast, accusing them of using these communities as vote banks without showing genuine respect or responsibility.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Dr Momin specifically targeted Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "inappropriate" behaviour towards a woman MP from Nagaland. He described the incident as "unacceptable," stating that it reflected a broader lack of respect by Congress towards the tribal people of the region.

"Particularly for the tribal people they have used them as their vote bank. They don't have any respect, responsibility for the people of the North East region, tribal people. The recent behaviour against a woman MP from Nagaland is really unacceptable," Dr Momin said.

Momin further expressed disappointment in Gandhi's lack of respect for both women and the people of the Northeast, stating, " Rahul Gandhi should learn how to respect the women, the North East people. He doesn't have the respect for the North East people. His acts show that he does not a little respect towards women. It is very sad that a parliamentarian and his family had ruled many years in India and their behaviour towards women is inhuman."

He urged Gandhi to correct his behaviour and focus on serving the people. He said, "I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi's behaviour and he should correct his behaviour, try to become a good parliamentarian, work for the people, think better for the people and have respect for the women, this is my advice to Rahul Gandhi," Dr. Momin added, calling for an apology from Gandhi to the people of the Northeast and women across the country.

The speaker further said that if Rahul Gandhi continues such behaviour, he should be banned from contesting any further elections.

Momin also weighed in on the tragic death of a Congress worker during the "Raj Bhawan Cholo" protest in Guwahati, blaming Congress for the incident.

"They allowed and brought a cardiac, heart patient for the movement. He (the deceased person) was suffering from cardiac elements and died of a heart attack. This behaviour of Congress is not new. Whether people are suffering cardiac elements, kidney disease or cancer patients, they want to come and participate in protest, so that they can attack the government which is very nicely working for the betterment of the people of Assam. This is not the first time that Congress sacrificed innocent people's lives. In 1983 in Assam, during the Congress rule, so many innocent people died, and many violent incidents took place in the state during the Congress regime. They love to kill people by using one community against another community, from religion to religion. This is a quite common phenomenon of the Congress party. This is the classical example of the inhuman nature of Congress that they didn't restrict themselves to involving a heart patient in the protest rally. He died because of the negligence of the Congress party," said Dr Momin. (ANI)

