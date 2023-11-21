Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on Congress, Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the grand old party has only one mission which is 'Dynastic politics' and they have been trying to launch Rahul Gandhi since 2015, but have failed."

Addressing a rally in Neem ka thana, Amit Shah said "Congress has only one mission, dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wanted to launch Rahul Gandhi. She has been trying to launch him since 2015, but he is not getting launched. Congress can never uproot corruption or atrocities from Rajasthan. They can never develop Rajasthan. Rajasthan government is number 1 in corruption. Number 1 on atrocities against mothers and sisters. Only PM Modi can safeguard the rights of the people of Rajasthan and develop it."

Also Read | ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 751 Crore of Congress-Linked Firm Associated Journals Ltd, Company Which Owns National Herald.

Pressing on the paper leak issue in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said that if BJP comes to power, it will provide employment to 2.5 lakh youths without any paper leak.

"Congress has cheated youth of the state and has reached the peak as far as cases of paper leak are concerned. Paper leak in SI recruitment, Constable recruitment, Medical Officer, Librarian, REET level-2 paper, Technician paper leak in electricity department," Amit Shah said.

Also Read | Atishi Sounds Alert for Water Crisis in Delhi, Writes to L-G VK Saxena Seeking Suspension of Finance Secretary Ashish Verma.

Amit Shah further said that Congress while in the Centre from 2004-14, gave only 2 lakh crore of devaluation and grant-in-aid to Rajasthan.

"Sonia-Manmohan government had given Rs 2 lakh crore of de-valuation and grant-in-aid to Rajasthan from 2004-2014 in 10 years. Then Modi ji came and gave Rs 6 lakh 70 thousand crores to Rajasthan in 9 years. Modi's government broke all records for the welfare of the poor. BJP will give Rs 12000 to 89 lakh farmers every year under Kisan Samman Nidhi. If our government is formed, we will bear the medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh," he added.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

"When Pulwama and Uri's attacks took place, We entered Pakistan's homeland and eliminated the terrorists by carrying out surgical and air strikes. Modi ji has brought respect to the country by conducting G-20 ," Amit Shah said.

The term of the 200-member Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, 199 will be contested on November 25.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)