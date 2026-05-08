India News | Congress Incapable of Playing Opposition's Role in Assam: AIUDF

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal blamed the Congress for the opposition's poor performance in the Assam Assembly elections and said his party would play the role of the opposition in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ajmal said on Thursday that the Congress was incapable of functioning as an effective opposition. "The opposition's current state over the Assam election results is due to the mistake of Congress' plan," Ajmal said.

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"We will play the role of the opposition. The Congress is incapable of playing the role of the opposition," he added.

Earlier, Ajmal alleged that Congress has "finished in Assam" and has become the Muslim League. "Those who dig wells for others, themselves fall into them. Congress had tried to dig a well (defeat) the AIUDF, and now Congress is finished. Congress has become the Muslim League. I am very sad with that," said Ajmal.

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In Assam, 18 out of 20 Muslim candidates fielded by the Congress secured victories, compared to a significantly lower success rate among its non-Muslim candidates. Overall, Muslim candidates fielded by Congress and its alliances in states like Keralam and Assam recorded a notably high strike rate, exceeding 80 per cent in some cases.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in Assam, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly against the opposition's 75 seats. This is the first time that the BJP won a majority on its own in Assam. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA tally to 102.

On the opposition side, the Congress-led alliance secured 19 seats, while Raijor Dal won two seats. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account. AIUDF secured two seats in the elections.

Meanwhile, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia on Thursday announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the new state government will be held on May 12 at 11:00 AM in Guwahati's Khanapara Field, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the Chief Guest.

Saikia said the swearing-in ceremony for the next Chief Minister of Assam will mark the formation of a new government following the NDA's strong electoral performance in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)