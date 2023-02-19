Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday slammed the Congress for demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and said that Congress is standing with the "external forces" which are weakening the country.

While talking to ANI, Dhankar said, "Congress is standing in support of the report issued against the country. This thing is going to weaken the country."

"An external agency is raising questions about the leadership of the country, we all should be united on this. But Congress is making the country weak," he added.

"Congress should raise questions within the country and not stand with the government's opponents," he added.

"Even during the time of Atal ji, the answers were given unitedly against external forces. Today the country's economy is getting stronger," he further added.

On the matter of two dead bodies found inside the vehicle in Bhiwani, Dhankar said, "There should be an investigation of the matter, no one should be considered guilty only on the basis of speculations."

While talking about the Nikki Yadav murder case, Dhankhar said, " I myself have spoken to the Home Minister to get justice for the victim's family. The guilty should be punished swiftly and severely. If there is a delay in punishment, then a wrong message is sent out in society."

Adani Group has come under fierce scrutiny since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades. (ANI)

