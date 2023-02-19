Delhi, February 19: The Central government might soon decide upon the long pressing demand of the central government employees unions on hiking the fitment factor, media reports have said. The endless wait of central government employees who have been pressing for the demand raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times may end after Holi 2023.

For several months, the Central government employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times on the basis of the 7th pay commission recommendations. If the fitment factor will be increased, then the government employees of all categories will be benefitted. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Release 18-Months DA Arrears in March 2023; Check Latest Update Here.

Here's How Much Salary Will Increase?

As per reports in the media, the government can take a decision the fitment factor hike after next year's Union Budget. If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Centre Announce 4% DA Raise Along With HRA Hike in March 2023?.

The dearness allowance (DA) is expected to rise by 4%. According to reports, it is anticipated to be approved at the Union cabinet meeting in the first week of March.

