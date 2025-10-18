Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The incident occurred near Kankerkheda in Meerut while Rawat was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)