Milan, October 18: A festive homecoming turned into a nightmare for 255 passengers when Air India flight AI 138 from Milan to Delhi, scheduled for October 17, was abruptly cancelled due to a technical glitch in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner VT-ANN. The flight’s return is now rescheduled for four days later, leaving families, elderly passengers, and children stranded in Milan just days before Diwali.

What began as a delay has now spiraled into chaos. While Air India claimed hotel accommodations and meals were provided, several passengers shared disturbing videos and testimonies online. In these clips, mothers said they had no food for their toddlers, while others claimed elderly passengers were left unattended at the airport for hours. Some who were initially taken to hotels reported being asked to leave later without alternative arrangements. 'Airline Attempted To Pass Liability to Caterer': Madras High Court Directs Air India To Pay INR 35,000 Compensation to Man Who Found Hair in Food Served on Colombo-Chennai Flight

Hundreds of passengers returning for Diwali break left stranded after Air India’s flight from Milan to Delhi on Oct 17 (AI 138) is cancelled due to a technical glitch. Return now scheduled for four days later. Some were taken to a hotel, where they were later asked to leave.… pic.twitter.com/8LcmrocBfX — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) October 18, 2025

In a particularly troubling development, passengers say they were asked to waive their rights to compensation and other entitlements under EU aviation regulations in order to be rebooked on alternative flights.

One passenger with a Schengen visa expiring on October 20 was rebooked on a separate airline for October 19, while others were told they would be flown out after October 20 depending on seat availability. Air India Flight AI 274 From Colombo to Chennai Suffers Bird Hit, Return Journey Cancelled.

Air India stated that the cancellation was due to “extended technical requirements” and that passenger safety remains its top priority. The airline also reiterated its commitment to “providing necessary ground assistance,” though accounts from stranded passengers tell a different story.

This incident comes amid growing concerns about Air India’s aging wide-body fleet and operational reliability, especially after a similar Dreamliner snag was reported recently in the UK. India’s DGCA is already seeking details from Boeing.

