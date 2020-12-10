Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ram Lal Rahi died in Sitapur, on Thursday.

Rahi became the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in 1991. On May 1, 1990, he became the Member of Consultative Committee under the Ministry of Communications.

Also Read | Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

Rahi, who was expelled from the Congress in 2015 for anti-party activities, re-joined the party in February 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)