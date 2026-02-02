As the countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its final week, India A is set to face the United States today, 2 February, in a warm-up fixture at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the match provides a crucial platform for the American squad to acclimatise to Indian conditions and for India to test its reserve strength, supporters may find traditional broadcast options limited. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.
Unlike the senior Indian team’s marquee warm-up against South Africa scheduled for later this week, the encounter between India A and the USA is being treated primarily as a tactical exercise, impacting its global telecast status.
Is India A vs USA Live Streaming and Telecast Available?
In India, the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar hold the exclusive rights for the 2026 tournament. For today’s India A fixture, a full-scale television broadcast is not expected on the main Star Sports linear channels.
However, fans can look to JioHotstar for potential digital coverage. For international viewers, the ICC.tv platform remains the secondary digital home for matches not picked up by regional broadcasters, often offering a stream for Associate Member fixtures. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
For those unable to find a live stream, the official BCCI.tv website and the ICC mobile app are the most reliable sources for real-time live scores. These platforms provide ball-by-ball commentary.
The fixture is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, a venue renowned for its high-scoring pitches and excellent facilities. And has a start time of 05:00 PM IST. For the United States, this match is a vital rehearsal for their tournament opener against the senior India side on 7 February.
While many warm-up games are held behind closed doors or at training academies, this specific match has been made accessible to the public, with tickets starting from INR 150. This suggests a higher level of logistical organisation than typical practice sessions.
India A Cricket Team Squad
Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.
USA National Cricket Team Squad
Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
