Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot, during his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, said that the party is holding a meeting with all its members and departments to review past work and plan for the future.

Pilot added that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have dedicated 2025 to strengthening the party from the booth to the state level.

He emphasised that the meeting would include discussions on potential changes and the roadmap ahead.

Addressing reporters, Sachin Pilot said, "Today we are taking a meeting of all the Congress members and departments.... we are taking reports of the work we have done so far and what framework do we have to make in the future. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have dedicated 2025 to the organisation. We want to strengthen our organisation from the booth to the state level. Whether we want to make changes or whether the roadmap is to be prepared, it will be discussed in detail today..."

Congress State President Deepak Baij said that Pilot will be present at the state Congress office to discuss the government's failures and plan the party's next steps.

Baij added that the party will also formulate strategies for upcoming challenges.

"Our state incharge Sachin Pilot is going to be in Chhattisgarh for his two-day visit. He is going to be present in the state Congress office... We will discuss the failure of the government. And strategies will be made for the upcoming issue," Baji said.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Rajasthan over its handling of the "suicide case" of Dr Rakesh Bishnoi, a third-year resident doctor at Jodhpur's SN Medical College, and also slammed it over law and order situation in the state.

He also slammed the BJP government over action against party leaders Abhimanyu Poonia and Nirmal Choudhary who had been agitating with the family.

"A doctor committed suicide and even when his statement before the death is on record, the (state) government did not take any action. The family of the doctor and opposition workers are asking for justice... While the case was resolved last night, such spiteful action is wrong. It is not right when the police detain the protestors under the government's pressure," he said. (ANI)

