New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday described Tripura as a "deprived state" under the Congress and CPI(M) and said that the double-engine government has taken the state towards prosperity.

Taking a swipe at Congress, the Union Minister said that the party only made the "Look East Policy", however, did not implement it, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed it to "Act East policy".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Injured in Celebratory Firing During Wedding Function in Muzaffarnagar.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sumit Bhasin (Director at Public Policy Research Center i.e. PPRC) addressed a joint press conference at the Central Office of Bharatiya Janata Party today and released the "Research Report" of PPRC, based on public welfare and development works done in Tripura.

The Public Policy Research Center has undertaken research on the development activities in Tripura in the last five years. Six researchers have prepared the report after spending three months on the ground.

Also Read | CBSE Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams Released at cbse.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is moving ahead to fulfil the dream of a developed Tripura.

"Congress ruled the country for almost 60 years. They never gave prominence to the Northeast in the national agenda. Congress made the "Look East Policy" but never tried to connect it with the ground reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the "Look East" policy with the "Act East" policy and made the North-East region the gateway to the country's development. PM Modi had said that transformation is possible only through transportation," he said.

"During the Congress party's and Communist party's rule, Tripura was a deprived state. But now, under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken Tripura towards a prosperous, happy and developed Tripura. PM gave the mantra of HIRA for the development of North East i.e. Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways," Sonowal added.

He further stated that the government of the Communist party in Tripura meant deteriorated law and order, ranging from rapes, bandhs, strikes, levies from employees, political killings and political vendetta.

"Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party government means connectivity, internet, hospitals and corruption-free and development-oriented government," he said.

Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)