New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore extended wishes to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on his 54th birthday.

In a post on X, Tagore stressed the need for a more balanced and participatory Parliament session, scheduled to convene from December 1 to 19.

"Birthday wishes to Parliamentary Affairs Minister @KirenRijiju ji. May this session see a welcome change; not just government business being rushed through, but also the Opposition and the Leader of the Opposition finally getting the floor to raise the real concerns of the people," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm greetings to Rijiju through a social media post.

Taking it to X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju Ji on his birthday. His efforts towards making Parliament more productive and focused towards pro-people legislation are commendable. Equally noteworthy is his emphasis on ensuring inclusive and all-round development of society. Praying for his long and healthy life @KirenRijiju."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings through a post on X, "Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister @KirenRijiju Ji. Your enthusiastic efforts to pursue Modi Ji's vision of strengthening our parliamentary system are heartening. May you always remain blessed with good health and positivity."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted his unwavering support and timeless efforts for the empowerment of minority communities and prayed for his long life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, @KirenRijiju ji. Your unwavering efforts for the empowerment of minority communities, inclusive development, and welfare are unprecedented," she wrote on X.

"I pray to God that He grants you excellent health and a long life, so that you may continue to contribute to national service and further accelerate the resolve of the esteemed Prime Minister ji for a developed India," the Delhi CM added. (ANI)

