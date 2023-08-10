New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

He further urged the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China adding that reports are coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh that China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a "buffer zone" and their forces are demanding a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory.

"The border situation with China has been extremely tense since clashes broke out with Chinese forces in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Despite multiple rounds of talks between India and China, the border dispute continues to persist. Moreover, there have been reports coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh, that the People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a “buffer zone”, and has demanded a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory," the letter stated.

"Thus, in light of the aforementioned, I, therefore urge the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China, the attempts made by the Government to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced by the Government to preserve and protect India’s integrity against possible Chinese aggression," it added.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while speaking on Manipur violence in Lok Sabha appealed with 'folded hands' for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks saying violence cannot be a solution to any problem.

“Come and hold talks. I urge both communities to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. Violence is not a solution to any problem. I assure you that we will bring peace to the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Amit Shah said. (ANI)

