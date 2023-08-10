Mumbai, August 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a 58-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death for allegedly watching a woman breastfeed her child in Coimbatore district. Police officials said that the deceased was caught watching his neighbour's wife breastfeed her child after he removed the roof tiles of her house.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore district. Cops said that the accused was allegedly drunk when he peeped into his neighbour's house, reports the Times of India. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the woman's husband, his elder brother and a friend in connection with the matter. Chennai Shocker: Baby Loses Arm Due to Alleged Medical Negligence at Government Hospital, Probe Ordered.

An officer said that the woman was breastfeeding her child at her home when she saw her neighbour named Mushtaq allegedly watching her from the rooftop. The woman quickly raised an alarm which led to the accused fleeing from the spot. The accused ran home and locked himself in his house.

Following this, the woman's husband M Rahul (24), and his brother M Moorthy (27), both residents of MGR Nagar at Kavundampalayam along with their friend broke open the door of Mushtaq's home. The trio dragged the accused out and started thrashing him. When the other neighbours failed to pacify the situation, they alerted cops who immediately reached the spot. Chennai Shocker: Youth Demands Sex From Aunt, Kills Her by Banging Her Head on Wall Over Refusal.

The police asked the trio to visit the police station and lodge a complaint against Mushtaq. The next morning, the neighbours reportedly found Mushtaq dead in a stormwater drain near his house. Cops reached the spot and sent his body to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).