Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Congress MLA from Aland B R Patil's purported phone conversation expressing displeasure about alleged bribery in the allotment of houses seems to have caused embarrassment to his own party government in Karnataka, with the opposition latching on to the issue to target it.

In the purported leaked conversation played by local channels, Patil, who is also Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, has expressed his discontent with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's personal secretary Sarfaraz Khan, alleging that the houses under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited were being allotted to those who paid bribes in his constituency.

While some senior ministers in the government seemed hesitant to make any comments on the issue, the BJP and JD(S) leaders alleged that commission, bribery and corruption were rampant in this government.

The BJP has even demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seek Minister Khan's resignation and order a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

In the leaked audio, the person who is said to be Patil can be heard telling the minister's personal secretary, "Don't take me wrong, it is surprising that those who are giving money are getting houses in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation... whether dandha (business) is happening here?"

To this, personal secretary Sarfaraz, asks the MLA to provide details and assures that action will be taken immediately. He also tries to explain stating that "we have not done like that. If someone has done so, we will send them behind bars."

At this point, Patil says, "Why will I make allegations against my own government? It has come to my notice that those who have given money have got houses."

Sarfaraz says, "It was not possible. There are no houses, then how can they be allotted?"

Patil then says, "I had sent a letter and nothing happened. The same letter Gram Panchayat Chairman took from me and he gave money and the houses were allotted. If this is the case, what will happen to our respect?"

Patil points out that a total of 950 houses, including 200 houses in Munnalli village, 100 in Darga Shiroor, 200 in Dhangapura, 200 in Kavalaga, 200 in Madiyal villages were allotted after taking money.

"...houses have been allotted after money was given. If I open my mouth the government will shake," he says.

Not wanting to comment on the audio leak and its content, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shiavumar said he was not aware of it.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said if concerned Minister Khan is informed as to where and at what level things have happened, he will look into it and take necessary action.

"I too saw it in the media. I don't know Patil has said things in what sense. He has not said where such things are happening and who sought bribes. It is good if he personally informs the concerned minister in this regard," he said.

Responding to a question about Patil's allegations in the audio, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked, "are u surprised?"

"Such things are constantly happening. A percentage is being sought while allotting sites or clearing payment bills....the allegation here is not being made by me or opposition parties, it is made by a person who is part of the government. They want to somehow make money to fight elections," he said.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said since the Congress came to power, they've turned the government into an ATM for their high command, and corruption was rampant in the state.

"Earlier they accused BJP of 40 per cent corruption. Today, if you ask the common man, they say it's 100 per cent corrupt now. Even Congress MLAs are now exposing the rampant corruption. No government work is happening without bribes. From the Chief Minister to others, everyone is complicit. The audio clip by B R Patil is just one small example. People are growing tired of this corrupt government," he said.

Questioning as to what morality Housing Minister Khan have to continue in his post when his own party MLA is alleging corruption in his department, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka urged CM Siddaramaiah to immediately seek the resignation of the minister and order a judicial inquiry under a sitting High Court judge on the basis of the mobile call audio of MLA Patil.

