Chandigarh [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli on Monday broke down following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'seizure' remarks against him in the assembly after the former had asked him to appoint a Dalit Deputy CM.

"It is not appropriate to insult our community... Our community will never forgive you... We will protest here every day," Kotli told reporters in Chandigarh.

Earlier today, a major ruckus erupted in the Punjab assembly during the discussion on the state budget after Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to appoint a Dalit Deputy CM, following which, the latter said that he was having a 'seizure'.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned CM Mann's remarks and said, "Our Dalit MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli asked about the promise to make a Dalit Deputy CM and raised slogans. The CM passed a jibe that he was having a seizure... CM Mann has forgotten the culture of Punjab," Bajwa told reporters.

"We demand Bhagwant Mann's resignation... Wherever Bhagwant Mann will contest Parliament elections, I will contest against him... He was taunting and verbally abusing everyone," he added.

Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked what else can be more humiliating.

"Our MLA Sukhwinder Kotli was raising a demand that there should be a Dalit Deputy CM. They had made a promise in Jalandhar that they would make a Dalit Deputy CM. To which the CM replied that he (Sukhwinder Kotli) was having a seizure... What else can be more humiliating?" Warring told reporters.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress and the Aam AAP are partners in the INDIA bloc--formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, this is a huge jolt to the two parties that have decided to go for a 'friendly fight' in Punjab given the grand old party is in the opposition.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Punjab assembly began on March 1 and will continue till March 15. (ANI)

