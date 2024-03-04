Hyderabad, March 4: An army jawan died in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad on Monday, police said. The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road in Narsingi under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. A video of the body lying on the road and vehicles passing by it was widely circulated on social media.

The man was later identified as Kunal, an Army jawan. Police said he was standing on the road when a ready mixer vehicle hit him. The driver did not stop after the accident. Telangana Road Accident Videos: Five Dead, Six Injured As Car Rams Into Tree Under Kothkota Police Station Area on Hyderabad-Bellary Route, Case Registered.

Hyderabad Road Accident

Army jawan Kunal dies in Hyderabad road accident; body ignored by passersby. This is inhumane. What's the problem with people ? One is making a video, and people are driving past him Narsingi police arrested the driver. #Hyderabad #Telangana#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/H1afDHaLJz — Proindianofficial 🕉️ (@Proindianofficl) March 4, 2024

Later, police scanned the CCTV footage, identified the vehicle, and arrested the driver. Police were investigating what Kunal was doing on the Outer Ring Road, where only four-wheelers are allowed.

