New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for his claims of implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Himachal Pradesh.

JP Nadda released BJP's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Elections, in which it stated a committee of experts will be formed and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

"Whenever there is dearth of votes during the elections, BJP brings up the issue of religion and today JP Nadda saying that the party will be bringing the UCC in Himachal," said Singhvi.

"BJP has completed 8 years in the centre and 5 years in Himachal. Why haven't they implemented the UCC till now? UCC is a legal issue, so how can every state implement it in a different way? BJP is just trying to fool the public in the name of UCC," he added.

Singhvi further stated that the Congress Party has suggested that a consensus process should be done for the matter of UCC. (ANI)

