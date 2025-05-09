New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari lauded the Indian Air Force and the country's integrated Anti-Missile Theatre Defence System for effectively neutralizing the drones and projectiles launched by Pakistani forces on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Tewari issued a stern warning to Pakistan, condemning its continued reliance on terrorism as a policy tool.

" I would like to compliment Indian Air Force and the integrated Anti-Missile Theatre Defence System they have put in place. The attacks launched by Pakistan in the northwest, were successfully neutralised."

Tewari cautioned that if Pakistan continues on this path, it will be met with equal resolve.

Pakistan is clearly escalating (situation)...rather than learning a lesson...if this is the trajectory they have adopted, obviously it has to be met in the same coin and that is precisely what is happening. It is in Pakistan's interest to realise that terror as an instrument of terror policy, has an expiry date and Pakistan is well beyond that expiry date..."

The senior Congress leader further criticized Pakistan's internal situation, describing it as deteriorating.

"If this is the trajectory they have adopted, obviously it has to be met in the same coin--and that is precisely what is happening," he remarked.

It's worth mentoning that the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials.

The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

"The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials stated. (ANI)

