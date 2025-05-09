A barrage of coordinated disinformation has been carried out by certain social media handles in general and mainstream media in particular in Pakistan with the sole objective to instill fear among the Indian masses. This psychological warfare has been actively debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for the last few weeks. In addition, Indian media and social media users have been falling for misinformation. The fact-check unit of PIB put the record straight and debunked misinformation, disinformation and outright lies. A total of seven videos were fact-checked between 2200 Hrs on May 08, 2025 and 0630 Hrs. Fact Check: Government Dismisses Claims of Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Drone Attack in Punjab’s Jalandhar As ‘Fake News’.

Brief for Media About PIB Fact Check till 6:30 AM, 9.5.2025

List of the fact-checked videos, along with their links are compiled below:

1. A video of a drone attack in Jalandhar was widely being circulated to create a panic among the masses. PIB investigated the video and found that it was an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video had the timeline of 7:39 pm, while the drone attack began later. The same was backed by the DC of Jalandhar. The link for the same is provided - https://www.facebook.com/Jalandharadmin/posts/pfbid0E2xxyW8SYWWUD5Vaje3QwzL3r2zARR6d4hmSVfajgTbAsy1VFrBsqMxpfmkuiYdil?rdid=zONIbv21N1ARi71n#

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️ This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck * This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later. * Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

2. An Indian post was claimed to be destroyed by the Pakistani army in one of the fake videos spread online. The video was shared and amplified by a number of fake and unverified accounts. PIB found the claim to be completely false and confirmed it to be staged upon verification since there is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian Army. The video aimed to mislead the public and a part of a coordinated propaganda campaign.

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨 Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged ❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

3. An old video was shared on Social Media with the claim that Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. PIB upon fact-checking the video busted the disinformation. The video shared was actually of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020. The link debunking the same is provided -

4. Information regarding a fidayeen attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir was widely shared and circulated. Upon fact-checking, PIB confirmed that no such fidayeen or suicide attack occurred on any army cantonment. The false claims was solely intended to mislead and cause confusion. The video was accordingly flagged.

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a "fidayeen" attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt. ⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

5. A confidential letter claimed Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Gen V.K. Narayan had sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. PIB fact-checked the same and found that Gen. V.K. Narayan is not the CoAS and confirmed the letter to be completely fake.

A letter is being shared on Social Media claiming that Chief of the Army Staff Gen V.K. Narayan has sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. #PIBFactCheck ✅ This letter is completely Fake. ✅ Gen. V.K. Narayan is… pic.twitter.com/OvDxaql3kz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

6. A social media post notoriously claimed that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack Amritsar and its own citizens. PIB found the claim to be completely baseless and a part of a concerted misinformation campaign. In response, PIB provided a detailed press release of the Ministry of Defence and exposed the real picture. The link for the press release is provided - https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2127670

A social media post falsely claims that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack #Amritsar and its own citizens. 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ This claim is completely baseless and part of a concerted misinformation campaign. Read more about #Pakistan attack on Amritsar👇… pic.twitter.com/C2NnXPjkgF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

7. A social media post was allegedly shared claiming that entry bans into airports across India. PIB busted and debunked the fake narrative and flagged the same since there was no such decision taken from the government. Fake News of Indian Forces Entering Pakistan, Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Rajouri, India’s Strike on Karachi Port Surface on Mainstream Media Channels, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claims.

🛑 Fake News Alert Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

PIB continues to actively engage in debunking fake news and busting myths and protect national interest and sovereignty of the nation.

