New Delhi, May 9: The Indian Army has released the first video of a strike carried out at a Pakistani military post, responding to the cross-border firing by Islamabad troops in the face of escalating tension between the two countries. Although the video doesn't mention the sector where the military post was destroyed, it shows the Army's befitting reply to the continuous ceasefire violations.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said that Pakistan launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 and resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which were effectively repulsed. India Foils Drone Attack by Pakistan: Watch How Indian Air Defence S-400 Sudarshan Chakra Destroyed Over 50 Pakistani Drones (Video).

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force," the statement read. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force, the Indian Army added. Sources said that several Pakistani military posts along the LoC have been destroyed in the operation.

Video of India Destroying Pakistani Military Post Released

OPERATION SINDOOR Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

On Thursday night, India neutralised Pakistan's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations. New Delhi's retaliation not only destroyed drones and missiles but also shot down Islamabad's Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, marking a significant blow to Pakistan's air surveillance and battlefield coordination capabilities. Fact Check: Did India's INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here.

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities, with one in Lahore being "neutralised". As the Ministry of Defence reiterated that any attack on military sites in India will invite a "suitable response", Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan can only decide if it wants to de-escalate tensions with India as New Delhi responded to the "original escalation" triggered by the Pahalgam massacre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).